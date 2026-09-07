EU gas consumption falls in July despite higher power demand — GECF

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Natural gas consumption in the European Union declined by 0.6% year-on-year to 17.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) in July 2026, mainly due to weaker demand from the industrial and residential sectors, the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) said.

According to the GECF, the decline was largely linked to the start of the holiday season, which reduced industrial gas use, while residential demand remained subdued due to seasonal factors.

Gas consumption for power generation, however, edged up as a heatwave across much of Western Europe boosted electricity demand for cooling. The increase was limited by stronger renewable generation, particularly from wind and solar.

EU electricity generation rose 3.6% year-on-year to 216 terawatt-hours (TWh) in July. Gas-fired generation increased by 0.5%, or 0.2 TWh, while nuclear output fell 2%, partly as high river temperatures forced several reactors to reduce or temporarily halt operations.

Solar generation surged 20% year-on-year, while wind generation increased 13%. Hydropower output, meanwhile, dropped 20% due to weaker availability.

Non-hydro renewables accounted for the largest share of the EU power mix at 44%, followed by nuclear at 23%, natural gas at 16%, hydropower at 9% and coal at 8%.

The GECF noted that the figures "highlight the complementary role of natural gas in providing system flexibility and ensuring reliable electricity supply" during periods of weaker wind and hydropower generation.

Despite the July decline, EU natural gas consumption increased 1.4% year-on-year to 190 bcm in January-July 2026.

Globally, aggregate gas consumption across major gas-consuming countries, which account for around 75% of global demand, fell 1.3% year-on-year to 1,685 bcm in the first half of 2026. The decline was recorded in North America, the Middle East and Southern Asia, while the EU posted an increase.

EU sees no immediate gas supply security risk

Despite gas storage levels remaining below those of previous years, EU member states and the European Commission see no immediate threat to the bloc's gas supply security.

Experts from the Commission and member states said at a meeting of the Gas Coordination Group in early September that global energy markets remain "exceptional" and require close monitoring, but the current situation differs significantly from the 2021-2022 energy crisis.

The EU is now better positioned due to greater diversification of supplies, expanded LNG import capacity and lower gas demand, according to the assessment.

Based on historical projections, the bloc remains on track to reach an adequate level of winter preparedness. The European Commission currently sees no need to intervene, saying the EU gas system is resilient enough to manage lower storage levels ahead of winter.

At the same time, instability in the Middle East and the continued shutdown of Qatari LNG production remain key concerns. Heatwaves in Europe have also increased gas demand from the power sector, while geopolitical uncertainty continues to contribute to significant price volatility.

The Commission said it would continue to closely monitor the situation in cooperation with member states and market stakeholders. The next meeting of the Gas Coordination Group is scheduled for September 24.