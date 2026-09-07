Uzbekistan, Serbia expand agribusiness ties from livestock to seeds

Photo: The Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Uzbekistan and Serbia are seeking to expand agricultural cooperation, with a focus on livestock breeding, horticulture and seed production as Uzbek businesses explore opportunities to launch joint projects in Serbia.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan, following a meeting held as part of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s official visit to Serbia at the invitation of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

Uzbek Agriculture Minister Ibrokhim Abdurahmonov met with Serbia’s Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management Minister Dragan Glamochic to discuss opportunities for Uzbek entrepreneurs to implement agricultural projects in Serbia.

The sides discussed livestock breeding, the establishment of modern livestock complexes, meat and dairy production, development of feed supplies and the introduction of advanced veterinary technologies.

They also considered opportunities to establish intensive orchards and develop and multiply high-yield seed varieties.

“Expanding agricultural cooperation with Serbia creates new opportunities for investment, technology transfer and the implementation of joint projects across the agricultural value chain,” the Uzbek Agriculture Ministry said.

Particular attention was given to creating favorable conditions for Uzbek businesses seeking to invest in Serbia, expanding investment cooperation and establishing exchanges of agricultural expertise and modern technologies.

The sides also explored joint projects covering the processing, storage and packaging of livestock, horticultural and seed products.

Such projects could help establish value-added production chains and facilitate the supply of agricultural products to domestic and international markets.

The discussions reflect Uzbekistan’s broader efforts to expand the international activities of its agricultural businesses while attracting advanced technologies and expertise from foreign partners.

The two countries agreed to support projects by Uzbek entrepreneurs in Serbia in livestock, horticulture and seed production and to further strengthen bilateral agricultural cooperation.

The agreements are expected to create additional opportunities for investment, technology exchange and cooperation between agricultural companies in Uzbekistan and Serbia.