Kazakhstan announces volume of GDP in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The volume of Kazakhstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) amounted to 70.948 trillion tenge (about $155.4 billion) in January-June 2026, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of National Statistics.

"In real terms, GDP increased by 4.1% compared with the previous year. The highest growth was recorded in construction at 15.2%, the manufacturing industry at 9.8%, transportation and storage at 7.1%, wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles at 5.7%, and agriculture, forestry and fisheries at 4.4%", the bureau said.

The shares of goods production and services production in GDP amounted to 36.4% and 55.4%, respectively, in January-June 2026. Industry accounted for the largest share in GDP production at 28.6%.

The largest contributions to GDP growth came from the manufacturing industry at 1.25 percentage points (pp), wholesale and retail trade at 0.93 pp, and construction at 0.79 pp.

Tenge-to-dollar conversions are based on the exchange rate of $1 = 456.56 tenge.

Earlier, the Ministry of National Economy reported that the average annual real GDP growth in Kazakhstan is expected to exceed 5% in 2027-2029. To maintain the sustainability of public finances, the budget deficit is projected at 2.3% of GDP in 2027, with a gradual decline to 0.4% of GDP by 2029.

According to S&P Global analysts, Kazakhstan’s real GDP growth is expected to reach 5.1% in 2026. Over the medium term, the country’s economy is expected to continue growing at relatively high rates compared with other oil-exporting countries.