Azerbaijani religious figures visit Victory Monument in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. A delegation of Azerbaijani religious figures operating in Türkiye, Georgia, and Iraq visited the Victory Monument in Baku as part of their visit to Azerbaijan within the framework of the "Way of Victory: In the Footsteps of Victory" project on September 7, Trend’s correspondent reports.

The members of the delegation got acquainted with the Victory Monument erected in Victory Park and received information about the architectural elements that reflect the symbolic expression of the historical Victory achieved by the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War.

The guests were informed that Victory Park, which covers an area of ​​more than nine hectares, is dedicated to the magnificent Victory won by Azerbaijan in the 44-day Second Karabakh War. The numbers in the park's concept, which indicate the duration of the war for 44 days, have a special symbolic meaning. The use of 44 arch elements, which celebrate the beginning of the symbolic path to victory, is also of particular importance in this regard.

During the visit, it was noted that the height of the arch located at the entrance portal of the park is 44 meters and its width is 22 meters. The engraving of the names of the heroes of the Second Karabakh War on the arch is an expression of respect for the dear memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the restoration of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The religious figures expressed their respect for the memory of the martyrs in the Victory Park and commemorated the dear memory of the heroes who gave their lives for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan with deep respect and reverence.