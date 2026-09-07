Baku Climate Week discusses building energy efficiency certification (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. The Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan has organized a roundtable on "Building Energy Performance Certification and Digital Building Passports" within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

The event was attended by representatives of relevant state bodies of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, international organizations and financial institutions, as well as experts in the field.

Opening the event, the Head of the Energy Efficiency Department of the Ministry of Energy, Jahid Mikayilov, spoke about the importance of increasing energy efficiency in newly constructed, reconstructed, and overhauled buildings in terms of ensuring the rational use of energy resources in the country and optimizing energy consumption. It was noted that energy efficiency certification of buildings is one of the important tools in this direction, and starting next year, the electronicization of the process will allow for the systematic collection, processing, and management of data.

Head of the Energy Efficiency Department of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye, Hüseyin Namık Sandıkçı, spoke about the work done in Türkiye towards energy efficiency in buildings and the importance of technical cooperation with Azerbaijan in this field. The Ministry's Environment and Urbanization Specialist, Ferdi Keskin, made a presentation on the current experience in the field of energy efficiency assessment and certification of buildings in Turkey, applied approaches, and digital solutions.

During the meeting, the importance of the "Memorandum of Understanding on Technical Cooperation on Energy Efficiency in Buildings between the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye" signed on May 18 of this year was discussed. It was noted that the memorandum created a basis for expanding the exchange of experience and knowledge between the two countries in the field of energy efficiency in buildings, improving relevant mechanisms, and developing technical cooperation.

The round table brought to attention the creation of the Energy Efficiency in Buildings Subsystem in order to organize the energy efficiency certification process of buildings in Azerbaijan electronically. The initial version of the subsystem was presented; detailed information was provided on its functional capabilities, project structure, working principle, and application, and it was noted that cooperation with Türkiye will continue to improve the system.

The event discussed issues such as the assessment and certification of energy efficiency of buildings, the digitalization of this process, and the management of relevant information through a single electronic system. Representatives of other relevant institutions and organizations also spoke and shared their views on the digitalization of the energy efficiency certification process of buildings.