Azerbaijani diaspora activist presses Armenian president on mine maps (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. An open meeting with Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan was held at CEVRO University in Prague, bringing together politicians, students, academics and members of the public.

Farid Amiraliyev, founder of the Land of Fire society in the Czech Republic and Czech coordinator of the Coordinating Council of Eastern Europe Azerbaijanis, also attended the meeting. During the event, he addressed the Armenian president with a pointed question concerning the mine threat in Azerbaijani territory.

In his remarks, Khachaturyan discussed Armenia’s relations with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, developments in Karabakh, the 2020 war, the peace agreement reached in Washington between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, as well as prospects for regional cooperation.

Although no separate question-and-answer session had been scheduled, Amiraliyev took the opportunity to ask the president about the mine issue, which remains of major importance to Azerbaijan.

Amiraliyev highlighted the continuing mine threat in Azerbaijani territory and asked when Armenia would provide Azerbaijan with complete and accurate maps of mined areas. He stressed the importance of maintaining a sustainable peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and noted that landmines continue to pose a serious threat to civilian lives.

In response, Khachaturyan said that, based on requests from Azerbaijan, Armenia had provided mine maps, information and other materials in its possession. He also said that information held by Armenia concerning the fate of around 4,000 Azerbaijanis who went missing during the First Karabakh War had been provided to Azerbaijan.

However, the Armenian president did not give a specific date or timeframe in response to the main question of when complete and accurate maps of mined areas in Azerbaijani territory would be provided.

After the meeting, Khachaturyan approached Amiraliyev, shook his hand and congratulated him for openly raising the question.

Several other participants later approached Amiraliyev to thank and congratulate him for bringing the mine issue to the Armenian president’s attention.

Amiraliyev said, “Peace is measured not only by political statements but also by ensuring people’s safety. Mines in Azerbaijani territory continue to threaten people’s lives. That is why I considered it important to raise this issue with the Armenian president on such a platform.”