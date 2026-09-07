Azerbaijan meets energy efficiency requirements in most projects — official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Approximately 90% of projects submitted for buildings requiring energy efficiency and thermal protection meet the relevant requirements in Azerbaijan, chief specialist of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Nuraddin Gambarov, said during a roundtable titled "Building Energy Performance Certification and Digital Building Passports" within the framework of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

He noted that five main directions are of particular importance in ensuring the energy efficiency of buildings.

"The main requirements include meeting thermal insulation standards for building walls and structures, keeping heat consumption within limits, complying with energy efficiency standards, and protecting structures from air leaks and moisture. Today, in almost 90% of the projects submitted for buildings requiring energy efficiency and thermal protection by the norm, these requirements are met by the Ministry of Emergency Situations," Gambarov explained.

The ministry official noted that in order to reduce carbon emissions in projects, the use of ventilation and heating systems, regulators, recuperators, as well as LED lamps is strictly checked and the fulfillment of the relevant requirements is ensured.

According to him, LED lamps are mainly used for lighting in projects and construction works carried out in Aghdam.

Gambarov added that energy efficiency requirements are not limited to the design stage alone. The implementation of energy efficiency measures envisaged in the project is monitored during construction and at the stage of handover of facilities.

He also said that in accordance with the Green Energy Zone concept, the installation of solar panels and solar collectors in the liberated territories is being taken into account. Even in projects where this equipment is not installed immediately, technical solutions are required to be provided that will allow for their installation in the future.

"We demand that the construction of roofs be designed in such a way that it is possible to install solar panels and collectors in the future," the official emphasized.

The fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku through September 11, hosted by the Republic of Azerbaijan and organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Baku, which has become an important international platform for the climate agenda, is hosting discussions on the practical implementation of climate decisions, the expansion of international cooperation, and further strengthening global climate action ahead of COP31.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are expected to attend the events.

Baku Climate Week is designed as an international platform for discussions on combating climate change, the energy transition, renewable energy, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

The events will further strengthen Baku’s active role in the global climate agenda and make an important contribution to strengthening international climate cooperation ahead of COP31.