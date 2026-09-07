Turkish and Armenian businessmen issue joint statement on development of economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Representatives of the Van Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Van TSO) of Türkiye and the Union of Industrialists and Businessmen of Armenia (UMBA) assessed the meetings held in Yerevan on September 3-4, 2026, as an important step in terms of the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations and the development of economic cooperation.

This was stated in a joint statement by Van TSO and UMBA.

Within the framework of the program held by Van TSO with the participation of about 80 businessmen, meetings were held with representatives of the business circles of Armenia, mutual trade and investment opportunities, as well as issues of developing cooperation between the business worlds of the two countries were discussed.

The statement pointed out that the business sector can make a significant contribution to the development of relations based on mutual understanding, trust, and common economic interests, beyond borders and political differences.

The parties stressed the importance of increasing trade between Türkiye and Armenia, opening border crossings and facilitating crossings, developing transport links, increasing mutual visits of businessmen and B2B meetings. They also proposed to strengthen cooperation in the tourism, logistics, agriculture, food, textile, industry, and service sectors, and to evaluate joint investment and production opportunities.

The statement noted that the opening of border crossings is an important normalization step in terms of not only facilitating trade crossings, but also strengthening contacts, economic ties, and mutual trust between the peoples of the two countries.

Van TSO and Armenian business circles noted that Van has the potential to become a natural trade and logistics bridge between Türkiye and the Caucasus. In their opinion, the development of Van-Yerevan economic relations can contribute to regional trade and mutual understanding between peoples.

The parties emphasized the importance of continuing the contacts held with mutual visits, trade relations, and concrete partnerships, as well as opening border crossings and ensuring regular trade crossings.

The statement added that business-to-business contacts are a constructive initiative that makes a socio-economic contribution to the process of normalizing Turkish-Armenian relations and supporting regional peace and prosperity in the South Caucasus.