Kyrgyzstan, France explore new pathways to expand bilateral ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Kyrgyzstan and France discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations in various areas.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz MFA, following the meeting between Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev and a delegation of the National Assembly of France led by Catherine Hervieu, Chair of the Central Asia–France Friendship Group and a member of parliament.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed the state and prospects of Kyrgyz-French relations, with particular attention paid to strengthening political dialogue and interparliamentary ties, expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction in the cultural and humanitarian spheres," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry, in the course of the meeting, the French delegation congratulated the Kyrgyz side on Kyrgyzstan's election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as on the successful organization of the SCO Summit and the World Nomad Games.

Zheenbek Kulubaev, in turn, briefed the French parliamentarians on Kyrgyzstan's priorities during its work on the UN Security Council, thanked France for the participation of its team in the World Nomad Games and congratulated the team on the medals it won.

Catherine Hervieu positively assessed the dynamics of bilateral cooperation and expressed interest in further strengthening interparliamentary ties.

In the context of discussions on trade, economic and investment cooperation, the sides also addressed current issues on the international agenda. In this regard, Kulubaev conveyed Kyrgyzstan's position on the international sanctions currently in place and briefed his counterparts on practical steps taken by the government to ensure transparency in foreign trade operations.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their mutual readiness to continue an open exchange of views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest.