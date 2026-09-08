Agriculture to be among key discussion topics at COP31, Azerbaijan climate envoy says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Agriculture and climate risks cannot be assessed separately, and agriculture is expected to be one of the key topics of discussion at COP31, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

COP29 President and Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev said this at a roundtable titled “Harmony in Action: Partnerships for Climate-Resilient Agriculture,” held as part of Baku Climate Action Week.

He said Azerbaijan is currently preparing for COP31, while a large delegation from Türkiye is participating in the events.

“Perhaps one of the first issues to be addressed at COP31 in Türkiye will be agriculture and farming. Because today, the impacts and risks stemming from the climate are so closely linked to the development of agriculture that it is impossible to consider climate risks and agriculture separately,” Babayev said.

He noted that while climate change affects agriculture, agriculture itself also affects climate processes.

“Today, the processes taking place in the climate even depend on the processes taking place in agriculture. Therefore, all these are very closely interconnected areas,” the presidential representative emphasized.

Babayev said that issues related to agriculture and climate change have been studied seriously in Azerbaijan for the third consecutive year, and relevant programs have been adopted.

He specifically highlighted the role of the Ministry of Agriculture in this area.

“We are very grateful to the leadership and team of the Ministry of Agriculture that, for the third year already, this issue has been studied very seriously in Azerbaijan, relevant programs have been adopted, and the Ministry of Agriculture has maintained its leadership in these programs and has been carrying out the work at a high level,” Babayev added.

According to him, it is important to expand scientific research on agriculture and climate issues, take experts’ views into account and strengthen cooperation with international partners.

Babayev said the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) also plays an important role in this area.

“FAO plays a very major role in the work being carried out in the agricultural sector around the world and in Azerbaijan, as well as in implementing programs,” he emphasized.

The presidential representative for climate issues noted that Azerbaijan is interested in discussing agriculture and climate issues with a broader audience.

He also said he supports incorporating expert views expressed at the event into the country’s relevant programs and documents.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku.

The second day has focused primarily on sustainable cities, transportation, water resources and agriculture.

Government and state representatives from various countries, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are participating in the events.

Baku Climate Action Week, which is being held for the third time, is taking place this year for the first time in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week. A number of sessions, panel discussions and other events on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action will be held as part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue through Sept. 11.