Uzbekistan, Qatar map out next steps for closer bilateral ties

Photo: The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan and Qatar have discussed steps to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation in political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian areas.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan., following a meeting between Bakhromjon Aloyev, Uzbekistan’s first deputy foreign minister, and Ahmad bin Hassan Al-Hammadi, secretary general of Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and chairman of the Committee of the Alliance of Civilizations.

The officials discussed opportunities to further deepen bilateral ties and expand practical cooperation across several areas.

Particular attention was given to strengthening political dialogue and expanding trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Qatar. The sides also considered ways to develop cultural and humanitarian ties.

“The sides reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening bilateral relations and expanding practical cooperation across political, economic, cultural and humanitarian areas,” Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also agreed to take joint measures to organize bilateral events, facilitate mutual visits and jointly host international conferences.

The agreements are expected to contribute to more regular exchanges between Uzbek and Qatari officials and institutions and provide additional opportunities to advance bilateral cooperation.

The meeting underscored the two countries’ efforts to broaden their partnership beyond political dialogue by developing closer economic, cultural and humanitarian links.