Second day of 4th Climate Week gets underway in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Within the framework day's program, the challenges posed by climate change in the Caspian Sea, the impact of water level changes on coastal ecosystems, communities, cities, infrastructure, transport, and economic activity, are being discussed.

In addition, the advantages and challenges of integrating artificial intelligence into early warning systems against multiple threats are considered. In this context, the application of artificial intelligence-based weather forecast models, cybersecurity, information security, technology reliability and international cooperation are in the spotlight.

The second day's program also focuses on the opportunities of digital transformation and artificial intelligence in shaping climate-resilient agriculture. The application of artificial intelligence and data-based solutions in agriculture in Azerbaijan, support mechanisms for farmers, and adaptation of water and food systems to climate change will be discussed.

Other sessions of the day will discuss green digital activities, climate resilience and energy efficiency of digital infrastructure, as well as the integration of urban development into the global climate agenda.

The agenda discussions will also focus on how the outcomes of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, held in Baku, can be integrated into climate action ahead of COP31, as well as on the development of sustainable and climate-resilient cities, sustainable infrastructure, green construction, climate financing, and cities’ preparedness for climate risks.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.

Will be updated