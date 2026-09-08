Kazakhstan’s resident deposits grow to new high in July 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Resident deposits in Kazakhstan’s deposit-taking organizations increased by 1.5% in July 2026 to 50.9 trillion tenge ($111.8 billion), up 6% since the beginning of the year.

This was announced in a report published by the Agency of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market

According to the report, the growth was driven by an increase in deposits denominated in the national currency.

''Deposits of legal entities increased by 1.8% in July to 22.5 trillion tenge ($49.4 billion), while deposits of individuals rose by 1.3% to 28.4 trillion tenge ($62.4 billion). Tenge-denominated deposits increased by 2.3% month-on-month to 41.2 trillion tenge ($90.5 billion). Foreign-currency deposits decreased by 1.5% to 9.7 trillion tenge ($21.3 billion), partly due to the revaluation effect amid a 1.5% strengthening of the tenge against the US dollar,'' the report says.

As a result, the level of dollarization declined to 19.1% as of August 1, 2026, compared with 19.7% in June 2026.

The average interest rate on tenge-denominated term deposits of non-bank legal entities decreased to 15.9% in July from 16.2% in June. The rate on individual deposits remained unchanged at 14.7%.

Banks’ equity increased by 1.9% in July to 11.4 trillion tenge ($25.0 billion), driven by an increase in revaluation reserves. Since the beginning of 2026, banks’ equity has grown by 7.6%.

As of August 1, 2026, the capital adequacy ratio (k1) stood at 19.9%, while the equity adequacy ratio (k2) reached 20.7%, significantly exceeding the established regulatory requirements and providing a buffer against potential risks in the banking sector.

Since the beginning of 2026, Kazakhstan’s banks have recorded a net profit of 1.396 trillion tenge ($3.07 billion), down 14.9% compared with the same period of 2025.

Return on assets (ROA) stood at 3.5% as of August 1, compared with 3.7% as of July 1, while return on equity (ROE) decreased to 23.2% from 24.1%.

The figures were calculated using an exchange rate of $1 = 455.4 tenge.

The Agency's External Communications Department told Trend in an exclusive interview that it uses AI and machine learning technologies in its supervisory activities to improve the accuracy of financial institutions' risk assessments, accelerate analytical processes and automate data processing.

''The Agency uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in its supervisory activities to improve the accuracy of financial institutions' risk assessments, accelerate analytical processes, and automate data processing,'' the Agency said.

The press service noted that in 2025 the Agency approved its Digital Transformation Strategy for 2025–2027, which sets the priorities for digital development across its key areas of activity. According to the Agency, the strategy builds on previously implemented initiatives and marks the transition from introducing individual digital solutions to a comprehensive institutional transformation.

''As part of the Strategy's implementation, the first version of the unified supervisory platform, FinAI, was launched in 2025. The platform includes more than 20 supervisory tools, including 10 AI-powered services. It covers the entire supervisory cycle, from the registration of a financial institution to its liquidation, and includes licensing, prudential and conduct supervision, as well as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing functions,'' the Agency said.