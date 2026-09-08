KMG International to increase Petromidia refinery storage capacity by 20%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. KMG International is continuing the modernization of the tank farm at the Petromidia refinery in Romania, with five storage tanks undergoing major reconstruction and modernization this year, KazMunayGas (KMG) said.

The projects are expected to increase the overall storage capacity for crude oil and petroleum products by 20%, while improving the reliability of technological processes and the efficiency of storage infrastructure.

One of the key projects completed this year involved replacing a tank used to store distillates for diesel fuel production. A new tank equipped with modern technological and safety systems was built, increasing its capacity from 5,000 to 6,000 cubic meters.

The company also plans to increase the capacity of a gasoline storage tank from 5,000 to 6,000 cubic meters, as well as the capacity of two tanks used to store diesel fuel and components from 10,000 to 12,000 cubic meters each.

At the same time, modernization is underway on a 57,000-cubic-meter crude oil storage tank, which plays an important role in ensuring the stability of the refinery's production process.

Particular attention is being paid to safety during the implementation of the projects, with around 100 specialists involved at each site.

The modernization works use hydraulic lifting technology, with special jacks allowing tank assembly to begin from the roof and upper wall sections. According to the company, this approach significantly reduces the amount of work performed at height, improves personnel safety and optimizes construction timelines.

"These projects are part of the company's long-term program to develop its production infrastructure and increase the reliability and efficiency of storage facilities," KMG said.