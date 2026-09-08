Decline in Caspian Sea water level no longer prediction for future - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The continuous decline in the water level of the Caspian Sea in recent decades is no longer a forecast for the future, but an observed reality, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Rauf Hajiyev said at a panel discussion on "Climate change challenges on the inland water bodies: Caspian Sea case" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend reports.

According to him, climate change is increasingly affecting water resources in many regions of the world.

"Increasing temperatures, changes in precipitation regimes and river flows, and increased evaporation not only affect the state of water resources, biodiversity and ecosystems, but also create new challenges for the well-being of the population, food security and economic development," Hajiyev noted.

The deputy minister pointed out that the decline in the water level of the Caspian Sea results in the retreat of the coastline, changes in coastal zones, and the narrowing of ecosystems and habitats.

He stressed that valuable species such as the Caspian seal and sturgeon are also facing risks from this process.

"The impact of these changes is not limited to the environment. The shallowing of the Caspian can have serious impacts on the lives of coastal communities, cities, infrastructure, transport, the operation of ports, and coastal economic activity as a whole," Hajiyev explained.

According to him, this situation necessitates a reassessment of future investment and development plans, taking into account climate risks.

Hajiyev further noted that the causes and consequences of the processes taking place in the Caspian are not limited to national borders.

"Along with climate change, anthropogenic factors are intensifying existing risks. Therefore, an effective approach to the future of the Caspian cannot be limited to steps taken only at the national level," the deputy minister clarified.

He emphasized that the Caspian is a common water basin, and its protection, ensuring ecological sustainability and adaptation to emerging challenges require joint efforts of all Caspian littoral states.

According to the deputy minister, more effective integration of scientific research results into the policy and decision-making process, a clearer assessment of water level changes, and possible future scenarios are of particular importance.

"At the same time, it is important to identify practical adaptation measures for different water level scenarios and expand opportunities for their implementation at the local level," Hajiyev added.

He said that the experience gained in relation to the challenges faced by the Caspian Sea could serve as an example for other inland water basins that are sensitive to climate change.

Hajiyev expressed hope that the panel discussions would yield useful results for broader regional and international cooperation.