Kazakhstan launches National Water Resources Information System

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan’s National Water Resources Information System (NWRIS) has been put into commercial operation, the country’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation said.

The system was developed by the Information and Analytical Center for Water Resources under the ministry as part of the implementation of a presidential instruction.

The NWRIS consolidates data on water bodies, water management infrastructure, water users, groundwater and other elements of the sector. Its main objective is to establish a unified, reliable and up-to-date database to support management decisions.

To date, data on more than 23,000 water bodies have been digitized and structured in the system, including 17,758 rivers, 3,148 lakes and 1,207 hydraulic structures.

In addition, around 3,000 organizations and more than 4,000 users have been registered in the system, while around 9,000 digital passports of water management and hydraulic structures have been added. The system has also received more than 2,200 primary water accounting reports and over 1,300 2-TP reports.

"The functionality of the National Water Resources Information System includes water balance management, accounting for and analysis of water use, monitoring of the condition of reservoirs, work with data on transboundary water bodies, as well as satellite monitoring. The implementation of the NWRIS will make it possible to establish a comprehensive, multi-level water resources management system aimed at sustainable economic development and ensuring the country's water security," Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said.

The ministry has also launched a pilot operation of an Early Water Demand Forecasting System, which provides for electronic water supply contracts with consumers, online payments and automated calculation of water resources.

The process of concluding contracts has been fully transferred to an electronic format, with more than 29,000 agreements signed with farmers since the beginning of the year.