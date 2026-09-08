Azerbaijan set to multiply land area for rollout of modern irrigation systems - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan aims to multiply the area of ​​agricultural land where modern irrigation systems are applied to approximately 300,000 hectares by 2030, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said during a high-level roundtable on "Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that this goal is reflected in the "State program for the development of agricultural, fisheries and aquaculture production and processing in Azerbaijan for 2026-2030".

"The state program reconciles increasing productivity and competitiveness with the principles of efficient use of natural resources, innovation, digitalization and sustainability. It's aimed to increase the area of ​​​​areas where modern irrigation systems are applied from approximately 130,000 hectares to 300,000 hectares by 2030," he explained.

According to Mammadov, the program also envisages strengthening the climate-resilient agricultural production model and creating early warning systems in regions sensitive to climate change.

The minister pointed out that climate change increases pressure on land and water resources, affects productivity and creates new risks for farmers.

"The main question is no longer whether the transformation of agriculture is necessary, but how we can implement this transformation faster, smarter, more sustainable and more inclusively," Mammadov emphasized.

He also said that Azerbaijan sees the future of agriculture in a productive, competitive, climate-resilient, increasingly knowledge-, innovation- and technology-based development model.

According to the minister, productivity and sustainability are not alternative goals for Azerbaijan.

"They are two complementary directions of a single agrarian transformation. Digitalization is one of the important tools that connects these two directions," he added.

Mammadov further noted that the use of artificial intelligence, satellite and remote sensing technologies, climate and field data, drones and sensors in agriculture allows for more accurate and timely decision-making.

He pointed out that within the framework of the Artificial Intelligence Initiative in the Agricultural Sector of the Ministry of Agriculture, the goal is to integrate data obtained from various sources and transform them into practical solutions.

"Currently, the process of establishing more than 180 climate stations has been initiated to obtain meteorological and climate data," the minister said.

According to him, the main value of technology is its transformation into practical benefits for farmers.

"Its real value arises in the field, when it becomes a practical benefit for farmers, when it allows for more efficient use of water resources, earlier identification of risks, protection of crops, increase productivity and making more informed decisions," Mammadov emphasized.

The high-level round table was held jointly organized by the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the FAO Representative Office in Azerbaijan and the Baku Climate Action Week.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.