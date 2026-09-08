Azerbaijan adjusts agricultural subsidy policy to strengthen climate resilience — minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan is introducing more flexible mechanisms in its agricultural subsidy policy to help the sector adapt to climate change, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov said, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

He made the remarks during the high-level roundtable titled “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture” held as part of Baku Climate Action Week.

According to the minister, agricultural and climate policies can no longer be considered separately. “Today, the impact of climate change on agriculture is clearly visible, and each of us both sees and feels it. The intensity of precipitation, periods of drought, as well as the frequency and scale of hail events vary depending on the region,” Mammadov said.

He noted that adapting to climate change is essential to ensure sustainable and resilient agricultural production. “We need to adapt. The Ministry of Agriculture’s subsidy policy already includes more flexible adaptive proposals and solutions that take climate policy into account,” the minister said.

Mammadov highlighted several mechanisms introduced as part of the subsidy policy.

According to him, these include subsidies for leaving land fallow to protect soil, support for establishing protective belts to reduce the impact of wind and erosion, as well as incentives and support for modern irrigation systems to ensure more efficient use of water resources. “These are just initial examples. Overall, our goal is to produce more with fewer resources and, in this way, adapt to the changes brought by climate change,” Mammadov added.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is currently being held in Baku.

The second day focuses on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments, international organizations, expert communities, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are taking part in the events.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026), held for the third time this year, is being organized for the first time in parallel with the UNFCCC Climate Week. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events focused on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week 2026 will continue until September 11.