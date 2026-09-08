FAO urges more food production with fewer resources as climate risks grow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. As the impacts of climate change intensify, it is necessary to produce more food using less water, chemicals and other resources, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Muhammad Nasar Hayat, FAO representative in Azerbaijan, said this at a high-level roundtable titled “Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture,” held as part of Baku Climate Action Week.

He said agriculture is both a sector that contributes to climate change and one that is affected by its impacts.

“Rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, land degradation, water shortages and more frequent extreme weather events are already affecting agriculture,” Hayat said.

According to the FAO official, agriculture is also one of the main sources of livelihood for people in rural areas, while food security is under serious pressure amid climate change.

“Some 673 million people are food insecure. At the same time, global demand for food is increasing. While food productivity has declined by 21%, demand has increased. Therefore, if action is not taken, this gap will widen further,” he said.

Hayat emphasized that the main goal is not simply to produce more food.

“We need to produce better food using fewer natural resources. At the same time, we need to ensure that farmers can adapt to changing climate conditions and maintain their livelihoods,” the FAO official said.

He said one of the FAO’s key priorities is developing climate-resilient agriculture.

“We need to use less water, fewer chemicals and fewer resources, but produce more. That is why climate resilience has become one of the FAO’s key priorities,” Hayat emphasized.

According to him, under the FAO’s Strategy on Climate Change 2022-2031, the organization supports countries in transforming their agrifood systems into systems that are more efficient, inclusive, sustainable and resilient.

The FAO official noted that the organization particularly aims to ensure that smallholder farmers, women and young people have access to the knowledge, technology, financing and partnerships they need to adapt to climate challenges.

Hayat said the Baku Harmony Climate Initiative reflects this approach.

“This initiative brings together governments, development partners, international organizations, financial institutions and the private sector. It promotes a coordinated approach to climate-resilient agriculture, taking into account the strong links between agriculture, water, food systems and rural development,” he said.

The FAO official emphasized that an important innovation of the initiative is placing farmers at the center of support mechanisms.

“This is not only a responsibility undertaken by governments and other institutions; it also puts farmers at the center of this discussion and support,” Hayat said.

He said the FAO supports the government of Azerbaijan through the FAO-Azerbaijan Partnership Programme, Technical Cooperation Programme projects, and initiatives financed by the Global Environment Facility and the Green Climate Fund.

According to him, joint activities cover sustainable land management, climate-smart agriculture, efficient water use, improving value chains, digital innovation, biodiversity, and capacity building for farmers and institutions.

Hayat also positively assessed Azerbaijan’s efforts to promote the sustainable development of agriculture and strengthen the sector’s resilience.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku.

The second day has focused primarily on sustainable cities, transportation, water resources and agriculture.

Government and state representatives from various countries, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are participating in the events.

Baku Climate Action Week, which is being held for the third time, is taking place this year for the first time in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week. A number of sessions, panel discussions and other events on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action will be held as part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue through Sept. 11.