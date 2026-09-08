Flights in Azerbaijan’s airspace increased by 11% during the summer season, while transit traffic grew by 14.5%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. During the 2026 summer season, the volume of air traffic in Azerbaijan’s airspace increased.

According to the press service of Heydar Aliyev International Airport, from June to August, the Azerbaijan Air Navigation Services Department (AZANS) provided air navigation services to a total of 102,130 flights. This figure increased by 11% compared with the same period last year.

Air traffic volumes increased steadily throughout the summer months. AZANS provided air navigation services to 32,430 flights in June, 34,322 in July and 35,378 flights in August. As a result, August was the busiest month of the summer season in terms of air traffic.

A higher rate of growth was recorded in the number of transit flights. From June to August, 78,749 transit flights operated through Azerbaijan’s airspace. This figure increased by 14.5% compared with the same period last year.

The highest daily air traffic volume of the summer season was recorded on 23 August. On that day, air navigation services were provided to 1,210 flights in Azerbaijan’s airspace.

The seasonal peak for transit flights was recorded on 22 August. During the day, 920 transit flights operated through Azerbaijan’s airspace. This figure was 13.4% higher than the maximum level recorded during the 2025 summer season.

It should be noted that the double-digit growth in transit flights highlights the importance of Azerbaijan’s airspace in international air traffic and the role of air navigation services amid increasing traffic volumes.