Azerbaijani official calls for stronger workplace safety in liberated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Ensuring healthy and safe working conditions at the newly created workplaces in liberated territories is one of the issues requiring special attention, the head of a department at the Azerbaijan Confederation of Trade Unions (ACTU), Adil Rahimli, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

He made the statement during the media tour to Karabakh.

According to him, the establishment of new enterprises and the creation of jobs in the liberated territories are making a significant contribution to ensuring employment for the population.

“One of our top priorities is conducting educational activities in the field of occupational safety. The goal of these activities is to improve the knowledge and skills of employers and employees in the field of occupational safety,” Rahimli said.

The ACTU representative added that the confederation also draws on international experience to improve occupational safety.

“The Azerbaijan Confederation of Trade Unions has accredited a module on occupational safety management developed by specialized British institutions in the field of occupational safety. Courses based on this module are organized at the Confederation’s Academy of Labor and Social Relations. Our citizens who wish to specialize in this field take these courses and receive an international certificate,” he added.

Rahimli emphasized that cooperation in this area will continue in the future.