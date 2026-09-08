Azerbaijan turns to AI to monitor crop health across agriculture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The stress level of all crops in agriculture in Azerbaijan is planned to be determined using artificial intelligence (AI), Head of AI Projects at the Ministry of Agriculture, Surkhay Novruzov, said on the second day of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, it's currently possible to determine the stress level of plants in wheat and cotton crops.

"Since April of this year, we have started to provide the ministry with information on the stress level of wheat crops in the country. We can determine high and low stress levels. Currently, this opportunity is also available for cotton and will soon be applied to all crops," Novruzov noted.

The head of the department said that AI is also used to detect irrigation in agriculture.

The developed model allows determining whether water has reached the cultivated areas. The accuracy of the model is approximately 82%.

He pointed out that farmers can also obtain information on evapotranspiration, water stress of plants, and other indicators through Telegram.

Novruzov also said that a warning system for pests and diseases is being implemented. Currently, the system can identify 16 diseases and pests, and farmers receive forecasts for the next three days through Telegram every day at 07:00.

According to him, models have also been developed to identify plant species suitable for the climate and assess the condition of pastures using AI. The head of the department added that these technologies allow assessing the condition of cultivated fields and pastures without physically visiting farms.