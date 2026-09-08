Azerbaijan may introduce new subsidies for agricultural digitalization - minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. New subsidy programs may be introduced in Azerbaijan in the future to promote digitalization in the agricultural sector, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov told Trend.

He made the remarks in an exclusive comment on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

“Within a year, it will be possible to measure and assess the extent to which this event has contributed to farmers’ digital transformation and increased awareness in this area. After that, we will determine how additional new subsidy programs can be introduced to accelerate the transition to digitalization,” Mammadov said.

According to the minister, current subsidy programs primarily focus on improving efficiency, managing water resources, promoting modern irrigation systems and increasing productivity rather than expanding cultivated areas. “In the future, promoting digital knowledge, the use of digital opportunities and the implementation of various digital platforms may also become part of subsidy programs,” he added.

Mammadov noted that the growing number of electronic, artificial intelligence and other digital platforms available on the market will also have a positive impact on farmers’ adoption of new technologies. “The more electronic, artificial intelligence and digital platforms operate in the market, the broader the links between private companies and farmers will become. This will allow farmers to improve their knowledge and understanding of digital platforms, artificial intelligence, various software solutions and mobile applications,” the minister said.

He also noted that Azerbaijan aims to increase the total area equipped with modern irrigation systems to 300,000 hectares by 2030. According to Mammadov, as of early 2026, the area covered by modern irrigation systems in Azerbaijan amounted to 130,000 hectares. “The state program envisages increasing the area equipped with modern irrigation systems to 300,000 hectares by 2030. At the beginning of 2026, this figure stood at 130,000 hectares. Our goal is to bring it to 300,000 hectares,” he said.

The minister added that Azerbaijan’s subsidy policy also prioritizes the introduction of modern irrigation systems. “In all crop subsidy programs and other types of subsidies, increases have been introduced for the use of modern irrigation systems. No such increases are envisaged in other areas. This will also have a positive impact,” Mammadov said.

He added that after farmers register through the Electronic Agricultural Information System (EKTIS) and submit their declarations, relevant assessments will be carried out regarding the introduction of modern irrigation systems.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.