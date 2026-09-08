Kazakhstan PM orders launch of National Profession Transformation Center by year-end

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov has instructed the Ministries of Science and Higher Education and Labor and Social Protection of the Population to ensure the full launch of the National Profession Transformation Center by the end of 2026, the government press service said.

He made the instructions during the government meeting.

The center is to be established jointly with leading companies under a public-private partnership model, according to the government’s press service.

Bektenov also instructed the government to take measures to increase the attractiveness of colleges and ensure that vocational education programs are aligned with labor market needs.

“Training programs need to be constantly modernized based on demand from the labor market and the population. Short-term modular programs should be opened to provide in-demand micro-qualifications. A college should become a place that people consciously choose in order to acquire professional knowledge and skills,” Bektenov said.

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the condition of technical and vocational education infrastructure. More than 70% of existing technical and vocational education institutions were built more than 40 years ago.

“Within this task, the Head of State has approved approaches to the construction and comprehensive modernization of colleges,” Bektenov said.

The Ministry of Education, together with relevant government bodies and regional akimats, was instructed to submit to the government by November 1 a Program for the Development of Modern Technical and Vocational Education Infrastructure for 2027-2030.

Bektenov also ordered the creation of sectoral training and independent personnel certification clusters in each region, taking into account the needs of priority sectors of the economy.

“To more effectively train personnel for the specific needs of regions and new high-tech industries, it is necessary to determine the exact number of jobs in order to form the state order for colleges,” he said.

The Ministries of Labor, Education, and Science and Higher Education, together with regional akimats, were instructed to establish a system for annually forecasting the types and number of jobs at production facilities.

The forecasts are to be regularly updated and posted on the Enbek.kz information system, ensuring a direct link between personnel training and the actual needs of the economy. Overall coordination of the work has been assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Nurlybek Naliyev.