Azerbaijan set to advance land consolidation project across rural areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The initial land consolidation project in Azerbaijan is expected to cover 19 villages in Salyan and Gabala districts and a total area of ​​20,000 hectares, Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov told reporters on the sidelines of a high-level roundtable on "Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

The minister noted that the signing of the relevant legislative amendments on land a few days ago has created a legal basis for the implementation of land consolidation.

According to him, preliminary planning work is currently underway in the Salyan and Gabala regions.

"It's planned to cover 19 villages and a total of 20 thousand hectares. As a first step, we are mainly learning this experience from the Republic of Turkey," Mammadov pointed out.

The minister said that mutual visits have been organized for this purpose. Thus, along with the visit of the Azerbaijani delegation to Türkiye, Turkish specialists also arrived in Azerbaijan.

According to him, Turkish specialists visited the villages and areas covered by the project in the Gabala and Salyan districts and got acquainted with the current situation.

"Preliminary planning work is currently being carried out. After completion of the planning work, field work will also begin in a year," the minister added.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.