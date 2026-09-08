Azerbaijan announces over 20% reduction in global agricultural yield due to climate change

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Climate change has reduced productivity growth in global agriculture by about 21% since 1961, COP29 President and Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said during a high-level roundtable on "Harmoniya in Action: Partnering for Climate-Resilient Agriculture" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, agriculture around the world is increasingly exposed to extreme heat, droughts, floods, changes in precipitation patterns and increasing water scarcity.

"This is equivalent to the loss of about seven years of productivity growth," Babayev noted.

He pointed out that these pressures come at a time when food systems are already facing serious challenges. In 2024, an estimated 673 million people worldwide faced hunger, while 2.3 billion people experienced moderate or severe food insecurity.

Babayev stressed that, along with conflicts, economic crises, poverty and supply chain problems, climate change is increasingly becoming a factor that increases risks.

The presidential representative on climate issues said that the effects of climate change are also being observed in Azerbaijan.

"The longest heat wave recorded in 2025 lasted 14 days in Shaki and seven days in Baku," he recalled.

According to him, changing climate conditions are also reflected in the number of flash floods. While 15 such events were recorded in Azerbaijan in 2015, this number has increased to 36 in 2020 and 33 in 2025.

"These figures show that we are no longer just observing climate change. We are experiencing it," Babayev emphasized.

He also said that one of the main problems for agriculture is the difficulty of predicting climate conditions in advance. This affects the timing of sowing, the availability of water, which crops can be grown, as well as the planning and investment opportunities of farmers.

Babayev noted that water is at the heart of these challenges.

"Today, for agriculture, it is increasingly important not only to have enough water, but also to have that water available when needed," he said.

According to him, since water systems in the region cross borders and connect countries, creating water sustainability also requires regional cooperation.

Babayev further noted that agriculture is not only affected by climate change, but also affects the climate.

He said that the management of land and water, livestock, fertilizers and agricultural waste affects emissions, biodiversity and the sustainability of ecosystems.

"Our goal cannot be only to protect agricultural production from the climate. We must also make agriculture itself more sustainable, more resource-efficient and increasingly part of climate solutions," Babayev noted.

The presidential representative said that for farmers, climate sustainability means very practical issues.

"Resilience means better information and early warning systems, access to water, fertile land, appropriate technologies and financial resources to invest in adaptation when drought or extreme weather events are approaching. Adaptation should not remain a policy document. It must reach the farm," he stressed.

Babayev recalled that this approach formed the basis of the "Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers", jointly launched by Azerbaijan, FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture within the framework of COP29.

He said that the result of international climate cooperation should ultimately translate into higher resilience and better conditions for farmers.

Babayev thanked Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadova and the ministry's team for the work done to modernize the agricultural sector and strengthen its long-term sustainability.

"From a climate perspective, one thing is clear: agricultural policy and climate policy can no longer be developed separately," he added.

Babayev noted that climate resilience should not be considered an additional requirement in the future development of agriculture, but rather a condition for the long-term success of the sector.

According to him, joint action by governments, international partners, financial institutions, the private sector and farmers is essential in this direction.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.