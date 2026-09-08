Uzbekistan's imports surge 17.8% to $29.6B in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan’s imports reached $29.6 billion in the period from January through July 2026, increasing 17.8% year on year, as demand for machinery, industrial goods, chemicals and food products continued to drive the country’s import bill.

This was reflected in the report published by the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

According to the report, machinery and transport equipment remained the largest import category at $9.7 billion, accounting for 32.8% of total imports. Industrial goods followed at $4.4 billion, or 14.8%, while chemicals and related products totaled $3.6 billion, representing 12.1% of imports.

Food products and live animals amounted to $3.3 billion, with imports in this category increasing 41.9% year on year. Services imports reached $3.6 billion during the period.

Trend’s calculations show that machinery and transport equipment alone accounted for nearly one-third of Uzbekistan’s total import bill. The category also increased by about 20% compared with the same period last year, highlighting continued demand for equipment and transport assets.

Other categories also recorded notable increases. Imports of food products rose 41.9%, while chemicals increased 15.6%. Imports of miscellaneous manufactured goods reached $1.0 billion, up 14.0% year on year.

In Trend’s assessment, the structure of imports points to a combination of investment demand and growing domestic consumption. The dominant position of machinery and transport equipment suggests that a significant portion of external demand is linked to industrial modernization, infrastructure, and expansion of production capacity. At the same time, the rapid increase in food imports indicates stronger consumer demand and the need to supplement domestic supply.

The increase in imports is also contributing to Uzbekistan’s widening trade deficit. During January-July, exports amounted to $19.9 billion, meaning imports exceeded exports by approximately $9.7 billion.

Furthermore, Trend’s analysis shows that the pace and composition of import growth will be important for Uzbekistan’s external balance. Imports of machinery and industrial inputs can support future economic growth if they translate into higher domestic production and export capacity. However, continued rapid growth in consumption-related imports could place additional pressure on the trade balance.

Overall, Uzbekistan’s import growth remains broad-based, with capital and industrial goods making up the largest part of the import basket, while food imports are growing particularly quickly. The challenge for the economy will be to ensure that rising imports increasingly support productive investment and future export growth rather than widening external imbalances.