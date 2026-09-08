Azerbaijan spotlights role of high-level interstate coordination to address Caspian issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Cooperation should be coordinated between Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan at the high state level to address the issues faced by the Caspian Sea, Deputy Chairman of the Public Council under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Amin Mammadov, said at a panel discussion on "Climate change challenges on the inland water bodies: Caspian Sea case" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, although cooperation between the relevant bodies of the five Caspian littoral states is possible at the technical level, coordination at the level of decision-makers must be ensured first of all for this cooperation to yield effective results.

"As a representative of civil society, I believe that coordination at the level of decision-makers is extremely important," Mammadov noted.

He cited as an example the special session organized at the Azerbaijani pavilion within the framework of COP30 held in Brazil last year.

Mammadov pointed out that, along with the deputy minister of ecology and natural resources of Azerbaijan, deputy ministers and high-ranking representatives of the other four Caspian littoral states also attended that session.

"All possibilities were discussed at a high level. After that, when the representatives returned to their countries, decision-makers were able to give specific and relevant instructions to the bodies under their jurisdiction. This was a good initiative in terms of starting cooperation," he emphasized.

The official also said that cooperation between technical specialists and scientists largely depends on political decisions.

"If cooperation at the high government level is established correctly, we will not face serious difficulties in bringing together technical experts and scientists in the future. This will allow them to cooperate, achieve results, move forward, and contribute to preventing the problem or solving it," Mammadov added.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.