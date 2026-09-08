Azerbaijan's ASCO proposes additional measures to prevent shallowing of Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The continued decrease of the water level in the Caspian Sea may necessitate additional measures for port infrastructure and shipping activities, Director of Sustainability and Emissions Management of Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO), Alakbar Azizli, said at a panel discussion on "Climate change challenges on the inland water bodies: Caspian Sea case" within the framework of the 4th Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW), Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, in the context of the decrease in water level, deepening the channels is one of the possible solutions.

"We can deepen the channels, there is no problem with this. However, the situation with the moorings is different. If this process continues, there may be a need to extend the moorings rather than dig the channels," Azizli noted.

The ASCO official pointed out that there is a certain limit to the decrease in water level from the point of view of shipping.

"There is a red line, and the water level in the port has dropped by 20 centimeters. If this process continues, we must extend the moorings," he emphasized.

According to Azizli, ASCO is currently focusing on more correct and accurate management of navigation safety.

"We are just trying to manage our navigation safety better and more accurately. We are monitoring navigation charts and trying to communicate corrections to our captains in a timely manner. The maritime administration is also helping us in this matter. In addition, we are implementing proper communication and more careful sailing," he added.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku.

The main focus of the second day is on sustainable cities, transport, water resources and agriculture.

Representatives of governments and international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society from various countries are attending the events.

Now in its third year, Baku Climate Action Week is being held in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week for the first time this year. The Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week will feature a series of sessions, panel discussions and other events on climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue until September 11.