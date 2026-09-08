Uzbekistan broadens global freight network with U.S-Kazakhstan rout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan’s Uztemiryolkonteyner is expanding its international freight network with a multimodal shipment moving six 40-foot containers from Chandler, Arizona, to Almaty, Kazakhstan.

This was reflected in the statement by the UTK.

The containers, loaded with specialized equipment for road construction, are being transported through the United States, China and Kazakhstan using a combination of trucking, maritime shipping and rail services.

The shipment began in Chandler, where the containers were transported by truck to the Port of Los Angeles. From there, the cargo was shipped by sea to Qingdao, China, with the maritime leg taking 19 days.

Following arrival in Qingdao, the containers are scheduled to continue by rail to Almaty-1 station in Kazakhstan, completing the intercontinental multimodal route.

The shipment highlights the growing role of integrated logistics services in connecting markets across different continents and transport modes. It also demonstrates the potential for Uzbekistan-based logistics operators to arrange complex cargo movements beyond the country’s immediate regional markets.

“This shipment demonstrates our ability to organize complex international transportation using several modes of transport and to provide customers with an integrated logistics solution from origin to destination,” UTK said.

The company said the development of multimodal routes is an important part of its efforts to strengthen its position in the international logistics market and expand its range of end-to-end transportation services.

The use of maritime and rail links also allows cargo to move across long distances while connecting major logistics hubs in the United States, China and Central Asia.

UTK's latest shipment comes as Central Asian logistics operators seek to expand international transport networks and offer more flexible routes for businesses engaged in cross-border trade. The company said it will continue developing “door-to-door” logistics solutions designed to coordinate transportation across multiple stages of the supply chain.