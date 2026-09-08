Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan discuss further development of allied relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev discussed the further development of allied relations between the two countries during a telephone conversation, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

The conversation was held at the initiative of the Kyrgyz side.

During the call, Kulubaev congratulated Tileuberdi on his appointment as Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister and wished him success in his new position.

The ministers noted the steady development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz allied relations and expressed their intention to further strengthen political dialogue and expand cooperation in trade and economic relations, investment, transport and logistics, water and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres.

“They expressed their mutual intention to further contribute to strengthening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in trade and economy, investment, transport and logistics, water and energy, as well as cultural and humanitarian spheres,” the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

The ministers also discussed current issues on the regional and international agenda and reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events at the highest and high levels.

On September 2, Mukhtar Tileuberdi was appointed Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan by the decree of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He previously served as Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Austria and Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna.