FAO highlights efforts to ensure access to digital tools for all Azerbaijani farmers (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) is working to expand the use of artificial intelligence and digital agricultural tools in Azerbaijan, especially among smallholder farmers, Head of the FAO Partnership and Coordination Office in Azerbaijan, Nasar Hayat, told Trend in an interview on the sidelines of the Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

According to him, artificial intelligence and digital tools are of great importance in terms of agricultural development and adaptation to climate change.

"We are working with the Ministry of Agriculture in Azerbaijan on the Farm Sustainability Measurement System, which the minister also mentioned in his speech during the roundtable today. At the same time, we are working on the implementation of artificial intelligence at the farm level, in cooperation with the relevant department of the Ministry of Agriculture," Hayat said.

The FAO official noted that currently, there are mobile applications and a number of other digital tools for farmers, but these services are mostly used by large farms.

"We are working with Azercosmos and the Ministry of Agriculture to make these services accessible to small farmers. We hope that in the very near future all farmers in Azerbaijan will be able to use these digital tools," he stressed.

According to Hayat, it is not just about digital services, but also about providing farmers with market, climate, weather conditions, and other important information.

"We are working in this direction and hope that in the near future, small farmers in Azerbaijan will also have access to these tools," he added.

FAO: Agricultural development in Azerbaijan is impossible without climate change adaptation

The FAO official also noted that climate change adaptation is of particular importance in the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan.

"Climate change is an unavoidable reality that is not up for discussion. If we look at the development of agriculture in Azerbaijan, we will see that the Azerbaijani government has made a huge commitment to invest $1.2 billion over the next five years. This goal cannot be achieved without climate change adaptation," Hayat noted.

According to him, the main issues in this direction are protecting soil health, eliminating water scarcity, and preventing land degradation.

"The main directions for us are soil health, water scarcity, as well as land degradation, which we need to prevent and start improving the condition of the land," the FAO official said.

Hayat also touched upon the projects implemented in various regions of Azerbaijan to adapt to climate change and protect the environment.

"We are currently implementing a project on land degradation neutrality. This project is mainly focused on the Absheron district," he said.

The FAO official also stressed the importance of protecting national parks and biodiversity.

"We are also working on protecting national parks, which are home to biodiversity. It is necessary to protect Azerbaijan's biodiversity as a global heritage. At the same time, we are working to improve soil health and improve farming practices in these areas so that further damage is not caused," Hayat added.

FAO: BCAW 2026 brings together various parties

Speaking about the importance of the Baku Climate Action Week, Hayat said that the event is an important platform for dialogue between the public and private sectors, international organizations, and civil society.

"This is a very important event that brings together all stakeholders - the public and private sectors, international organizations, as well as civil society. The goal is for them to discuss together and establish a two-way dialogue," he explained.

According to him, one of the main advantages of the event is that different parties not only present their proposals, but also listen to each other.

"This doesn't mean that the government or international organizations simply give people advice. They listen to people and develop solutions that are acceptable to everyone and at the same time work in practice," Hayat emphasized.

The FAO official noted that the fact that BCAW has been held in Azerbaijan for the third year now increases the importance of the event.

"The outcome of this event is that we all come together, define our commitments, share the solutions that already exist, and the vision we want to realize in the future," he concluded.