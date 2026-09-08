Azerbaijan weighs digital FIATA Bill of Lading rollout

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Azerbaijan is studying the possibility of introducing the FIATA Bill of Lading (FBL), a multimodal transport document, in digital form, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Kamran Habibov, chairman of the Freight Forwarders Association of Azerbaijan (FFAA), said this at the 5th International Forum on Freight Transportation in the Black and Caspian Regions — 2026, being held in Baku.

According to him, the FIATA Bill of Lading is a multimodal document that allows cargo to be transported under a single document regardless of the number of changes in modes of transport.

“At present, our association and the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan are holding consultations and studying the issue of introducing this document in the country,” he said.

Habibov noted that introducing the document only in Azerbaijan would not be sufficient.

“Once we launch this process in our country, we will likely initiate its introduction in other countries as well, demonstrate the advantages of this document and bring corridor participants that are not yet involved into the process,” he added.

According to him, documents are gradually being converted into electronic formats, and FIATA is also working on digitizing the FBL.

“Work in this direction is ongoing. Perhaps we will be able to present the first results by the end of the year,” Habibov said.