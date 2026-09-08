Turkmen President orders timely payments to wheat, cotton producers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov has ordered timely settlements with wheat and cotton producers and agricultural service enterprises.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government.

The instructions were given at a working meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov with the participation of Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Tanryguly Atahallyev and regional governors.

“The country's president issued instructions to ensure that payments for work performed are made in a timely manner between wheat and cotton producers and the service providers and institutions in the regions,” the report says.

The instruction comes as Turkmenistan is conducting its main autumn agricultural campaigns. Wheat sowing for the 2027 harvest began across the country on September 2, while the cotton harvesting campaign is scheduled to start on September 9.

During the meeting, Atahallyev reported that preparations for the cotton harvest were underway across the regions, while wheat sowing was continuing with agricultural machinery and quality seeds being supplied to producers, the press release noted.

The meeting also covered the cultivation of winter potatoes and other food crops, including rice in Dashoguz and Lebap regions and sugar beet in Mary region.

Meanwhile, agriculture is one of the key sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, contributing 12% to GDP, according to FAO data, and employing a significant share of the population. The sector focuses primarily on the cultivation of strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

Investment flows, which are largely state-funded, are directed primarily toward the development of irrigation systems, land reclamation projects, the purchase of agricultural machinery, and the establishment of processing facilities for crop and livestock production. Key implementing structures include the Ministry of Agriculture, the State Water Committee, as well as sectoral associations such as Turkmenpagta, Turkmengallaönümleri, and food and livestock industry enterprises.