Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 8.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 7.

The official rate for $1 is 1,619,512 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,883,142 rials. On September 7, the euro was priced at 1,874,727 rials.

Currency Rial on September 8 Rial on September 7 1 US dollar USD 1,619,512 1,614,668 1 British pound GBP 2,192,830 2,182,765 1 Swiss franc CHF 2,001,464 1,996,744 1 Swedish króna SEK 168,817 168,706 1 Norwegian krone NOK 174,704 173,489 1 Danish krone DKK 251,939 250,879 1 Indian rupee INR 17,129 17,093 1 UAE Dirham AED 440,984 439,665 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 5,242,792 5,229,934 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 583,516 581,746 100 Japanese yen JPY 1,048,922 1,033,039 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 206,574 205,905 1 Omani rial OMR 4,209,736 4,198,111 1 Canadian dollar CAD 1,172,524 1,167,129 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 951,853 949,473 1 South African rand ZAR 101,203 101,123 1 Turkish lira TRY 33,440 33,334 1 Russian ruble RUB 18,790 18,648 1 Qatari riyal QAR 444,921 443,590 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 123,310 123,234 1 Syrian pound SYP 13,269 13,230 1 Australian dollar AUD 1,168,919 1,163,000 1 Saudi riyal SAR 431,870 430,578 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 4,307,213 4,294,330 1 Singapore dollar SGD 1,279,124 1,273,849 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 1,318,870 1,312,753 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 49,381 49,209 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 771 769 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 1,070,090 1,067,814 1 Libyan dinar LYD 254,883 254,018 1 Chinese yuan CNY 241,324 240,545 100 Thai baht THB 4,923,126 4,906,499 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 400,289 398,262 1,000 South Korean won KRW 1,203,207 1,199,007 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 2,284,220 2,277,388 1 euro EUR 1,883,142 1,874,727 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 356,738 354,651 1 Georgian lari GEL 622,196 619,729 1,000 Indonesian rupiah IDR 91,749 91,529 1 Afghan afghani AFN 24,729 25,047 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 526,671 524,022 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 952,654 948,942 100 Philippine pesos PHP 2,583,386 2,575,788 1 Tajik somoni TJS 175,407 174,422 1 Turkmen manat TMT 463,186 460,655 Venezuelan bolívar VES 2,002 2,004

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,883,142 rials and $1 costs 1,619,512.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,22-2,25 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,58-2,61 million rials.