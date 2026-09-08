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Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 8

Economy Materials 8 September 2026 09:39 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for September 8
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of September 8.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to September 7.

The official rate for $1 is 1,619,512 rials, while one euro is valued at 1,883,142 rials. On September 7, the euro was priced at 1,874,727 rials.

Currency

Rial on September 8

Rial on September 7

1 US dollar

USD

1,619,512

1,614,668

1 British pound

GBP

2,192,830

2,182,765

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,001,464

1,996,744

1 Swedish króna

SEK

168,817

168,706

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

174,704

173,489

1 Danish krone

DKK

251,939

250,879

1 Indian rupee

INR

17,129

17,093

1 UAE Dirham

AED

440,984

439,665

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,242,792

5,229,934

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

583,516

581,746

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,048,922

1,033,039

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

206,574

205,905

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,209,736

4,198,111

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,172,524

1,167,129

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

951,853

949,473

1 South African rand

ZAR

101,203

101,123

1 Turkish lira

TRY

33,440

33,334

1 Russian ruble

RUB

18,790

18,648

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

444,921

443,590

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

123,310

123,234

1 Syrian pound

SYP

13,269

13,230

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,168,919

1,163,000

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

431,870

430,578

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,307,213

4,294,330

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,279,124

1,273,849

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,318,870

1,312,753

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

49,381

49,209

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

771

769

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,070,090

1,067,814

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

254,883

254,018

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

241,324

240,545

100 Thai baht

THB

4,923,126

4,906,499

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

400,289

398,262

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,203,207

1,199,007

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,284,220

2,277,388

1 euro

EUR

1,883,142

1,874,727

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

356,738

354,651

1 Georgian lari

GEL

622,196

619,729

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

91,749

91,529

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

24,729

25,047

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

526,671

524,022

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

952,654

948,942

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,583,386

2,575,788

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

175,407

174,422

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

463,186

460,655

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,002

2,004

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,883,142 rials and $1 costs 1,619,512.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,22-2,25 million rials, while one euro is worth 2,58-2,61 million rials.

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