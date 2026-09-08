Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The official exchange rates of the Azerbaijani manat against world currencies for September 8 have been announced.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro exchange rate stood at 1.9763 manat, while one Turkish lira was 0.0351 manat and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9710 manat.