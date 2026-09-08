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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 8

Economy Materials 8 September 2026 09:32 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for September 8
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The official exchange rates of the Azerbaijani manat against world currencies for September 8 have been announced.

According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the official exchange rate of the US dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7000 manat.

The euro exchange rate stood at 1.9763 manat, while one Turkish lira was 0.0351 manat and 100 Russian rubles were 1.9710 manat.

Code

Rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9763

AUD

1.2269

BYN

0.5701

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1267

CZK

0.0817

CNY

0.2533

DKK

0.2644

GEL

0.6509

HKD

0.2168

INR

0.018

GBP

2.3017

SEK

0.1771

CHF

2.1005

ILS

0.565

CAD

1.2316

KWD

5.503

KZT

0.3745

QAR

0.4664

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5432

MDL

0.0987

NOK

0.1835

UZS

0.0144

PKR

0.6108

PLN

0.4585

RON

0.3764

RUB

1.971

RSD

0.0168

SGD

1.3442

SAR

0.4527

XDR

2.3322

TRY

0.0351

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0383

JPY

1.1076

NZD

0.9959

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