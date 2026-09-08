Tajikistan reports continued growth in industrial production in 7M2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Industrial production in Tajikistan amounted to 39.46 billion somoni ($4,28 billion) from January through July 2026, increasing by 13.1% year-on-year.

The information was announced by the Agency on Statistics under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan.

According to the Agency, in July 2026 alone, industrial output totaled 5.73 billion somoni ($621.49 million), up 9.4% compared with July 2025.

''For comparison, industrial production in July 2025 increased by 23.6% year-on-year, while output from January through July 2025 rose by 24.5% compared with the same period of 2024. Thus, the pace of industrial production growth in Tajikistan slowed from January through July 2026 compared with the corresponding period of 2025,'' the Agency noted.

The Trend’s analysis indicates that Tajikistan’s industrial sector maintained solid growth in the first seven months of 2026, although the pace of expansion moderated compared with the same period of the previous year.

The 13.1% year-on-year increase in industrial production points to continued expansion of manufacturing and other industrial activities, supporting overall economic activity in the country. At the same time, the lower growth rate compared with January–July 2025 indicates a moderation in the sector’s expansion.

The slowdown was also reflected in July, when industrial output increased by 9.4% year-on-year, compared with 23.6% growth recorded in July 2025. This suggests that industrial activity continued to expand but at a more measured pace toward the middle of 2026.

The performance of the industrial sector will remain influenced by production capacity, investment activity, domestic and external demand, as well as developments in commodity and energy markets.

Continued growth in industrial production could support related areas of the economy, including transport, logistics, trade and services, while further expansion of industrial activity may contribute to the development of Tajikistan’s domestic production base.