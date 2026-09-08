Uzbekistan, Serbia discuss mining cooperation, industrial technology

Photo: The Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan and Serbia have discussed expanding cooperation in the mining industry, including the production of specialized equipment, introduction of advanced technologies and development of industrial cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan, following the first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission, with participation from First Deputy Minister of Mining and Geology of Uzbekistan F. Khamidova in Belgrade.

As part of the commission’s agenda, representatives of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Mining and Geology held talks with Serbia’s State Secretary at the Ministry of Mining and Energy, as well as executives from GOSA FOM, a Serbian company specializing in manufacturing machinery and equipment for the mining, metallurgical and energy sectors.

The sides exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in the production of specialized mining machinery, introduce modern technologies and strengthen industrial links between the two countries.

“The development of industrial cooperation and the introduction of advanced technologies are important areas for strengthening the material and technical capacity of the mining sector and creating new opportunities for bilateral partnership,” the Uzbek Ministry of Mining and Geology said.

The discussions also focused on improving the technological capabilities of the mining industry and exploring potential areas for cooperation between Uzbek and Serbian companies.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan continues efforts to modernize its mining sector, attract foreign expertise and expand international industrial partnerships.

Cooperation with Serbian companies such as GOSA FOM could contribute to technology transfer, localization of equipment production and the development of new industrial projects.

The first meeting of the Uzbekistan-Serbia Intergovernmental Commission provides a platform for identifying new opportunities for cooperation across key sectors, including mining, energy and industrial manufacturing.