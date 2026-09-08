Kazakhstan’s oil refining capacity to reach 39M tons annually

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan’s oil refining capacity is expected to increase to around 39 million tons per year following the expansion of three existing refineries and the construction of a new refinery, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov said at a government meeting.

This was announced by the government press service.

Akkenzhenov noted that the expansion of the three existing refineries will increase their combined capacity from 18 million to 29.2 million tons per year. Taking into account the construction of a new 10-million-ton refinery, Kazakhstan’s total oil refining capacity is expected to reach around 39 million tons annually.

The minister pointed out that the increase in production capacity will require a significant expansion of the pool of qualified specialists. In this regard, the Sectoral Council for Professional Qualifications is updating 29 occupational profiles under eight professional standards in the field of oil and gas processing and sales.

He said that the Concept for the Development of the Oil Refining Industry for 2025-2040 provides for a comprehensive approach to personnel training.

The approach includes proactive training of specialists in line with the commissioning of new production capacities, creating conditions to attract qualified personnel, and targeted training for existing and new enterprises based at current production facilities.