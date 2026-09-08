Azerbaijan chairs UNEP Permanent Representatives Committee's meeting in Nairobi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The 13th annual subcommittee meeting of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) began its work in Nairobi under Azerbaijan's chairmanship on September 7.

The Permanent Mission of Azerbaijan to the UN in Nairobi reported that this meeting, held once a year, is the main intersessional meeting of the UN Environment Assembly (UNEA). The 5-day meeting, which will be attended by more than 150 member states and civil society organizations, will discuss the general agenda of UNEP activities, the implementation of the strategic plan for 2026-2029, as well as the results of multilateral activities on environmental protection and climate change, and future plans.

Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the UN Office in Nairobi, Sultan Hajiyev, has been the Chairman of the Bureau of the UNEP Committee of Permanent Representatives for 2025-2027 since June last year.

During the meeting, it was noted that within the framework of this chairmanship, Azerbaijan is contributing to related processes together with the current President of UNEA, Jamaican Minister for Water, Environment and Climate Change Matthew Samuda.

The meeting emphasized the role of Azerbaijan in the global climate agenda within the framework of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week and COP29 Baku Climate Action Week 2026, currently being held in Baku. The contributions of the UNEP World Environment Day hosted by Azerbaijan in May of this year and the 3rd Shamakhi Meeting of the Chairs of the UNFCCC negotiating groups held in July were also noted. On the first day of the event, Azerbaijan and Jamaica organized a joint official reception for participants of the 13th annual subcommittee meeting.