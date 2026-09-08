Azerbaijan organizes media tour of businesses operating in Khojaly (PHOTO)

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, September 8. A media tour on occupational safety has been organized in Azerbaijan’s Khojaly district by the Occupational Safety Center under the State Labour Inspection Service of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports.

The media tour aimed to showcase to the public the safe and healthy working conditions created at businesses operating in the liberated territories, as well as raise awareness of work carried out and preventive measures taken in the field of occupational safety.

Along with media representatives, the event was attended by representatives of the State Agency for Mine Action of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency, the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation, the Azerbaijan Entrepreneurs Confederation and the State Employment Agency under the ministry, which are social partners of the Service.

Participants were provided with detailed information about measures being implemented in the field of occupational safety. It was reported that the Occupational Safety Center of the Service has held 73 events this year jointly with partner institutions. A total of 226 employers and more than 2,800 employees have participated in these events.

During the events, participants were informed about occupational safety, workplace certification, ensuring healthy and safe working conditions for employees, the implementation of new state standards, key requirements of labor legislation and mine safety rules.

As part of the media tour, media representatives visited Karabakh Textile House LLC and Accurate Az LLC, operating in Khojaly district. They reviewed the production processes at the enterprises, working conditions, occupational safety measures and efforts to ensure workplace safety.