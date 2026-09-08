Kazakhstan to build new $1B port on Caspian Sea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan is implementing a $1 billion project to develop a new multifunctional port and logistics hub on the eastern coast of the Caspian Sea in the Karakiya district of Mangystau region, the regional akimat announced.

Mangystau Region Governor Nurdaulet Kilybay inspected the site of the new port during a working visit to the Karakiya district and reviewed the ongoing design and survey work preceding construction.

The governor also met with representatives of Chinese company Guo You Resources Group, which is implementing the project, to discuss further plans for its development.

The first stage of the project is estimated at $300 million and will include the construction of port infrastructure, a berth complex, container and warehouse terminals, as well as railway and road infrastructure.

The port is expected to have a throughput capacity of 6-15 million tons per year at the first stage. At subsequent stages, the capacity is planned to increase to 25 million tons annually.

The project will include seven berths, a breakwater of about 3 kilometers, railway tracks with a total length of 7.5 kilometers, infrastructure for RO-RO and rail ferries, as well as a shipbuilding and ship repair complex.

“The Head of State has set the task of increasing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics potential and turning the country into one of Eurasia’s key transport hubs. Mangystau is of particular strategic importance in this regard. The new port being built in the Karakiya district is an important project that will expand the region’s transit capabilities and enable the effective use of the potential of the Middle Corridor,” Kilybay said.

Once fully operational, the project is expected to create between 600 and 800 permanent jobs. It will also provide for the training of Kazakh technical specialists and the gradual transfer of port operations management to local personnel.

The governor instructed the relevant authorities, together with the investor, to accelerate the project implementation, closely monitor the construction process and ensure compliance with the established deadlines.