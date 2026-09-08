Ahmad Ismayilov appointed Chairman of Media and Broadcasting Council - decree

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Ahmad Ismayilov has been appointed Chairman of the Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the following individuals have been appointed as chairman and members of the Media and Television and Radio Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan:

Chairman of the Media and Broadcasting Council

Ahmad Ismayilov

Members of the Media and Broadcasting Council

Mahammad Abdullayev

Aynur Bashirli

Saxana Karimova

Farhad Mammadov

Ilkin Nadirov

Fazil Novruzov

The Media and Broadcasting Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established by a corresponding decree of President Ilham Aliyev. According to the decree, the Council is the legal successor to the Council on Audiovisual Mass Media of the Republic of Azerbaijan; its rights, obligations, and assets have been transferred to the Council. The Media and Broadcasting Council has a staff of 108 people.

In addition, the state legal entity “Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan” was dissolved. Its rights, obligations, and assets were transferred to the Council. In accordance with the amendments made to the Law “On the Media,” the Media and Broadcasting Council is considered the authorized state body in the field of media and television and radio broadcasting in Azerbaijan.