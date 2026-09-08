Baku Climate Action Week outcomes to support COP31 success - deputy FM (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The results achieved as part of Baku Climate Action Week will contribute to the success of COP31, which will be held in Türkiye, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister and COP29 lead negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev told Trend.

He made the remark on the sidelines of Baku Climate Action Week 2026 (BCAW 2026).

According to him, a total of 62 events will be held as part of BCAW 2026. These events are divided into three main categories. “The first category includes events organized based on the mandate of the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and previous COP decisions. The second category includes implementation-focused events related to the practical implementation of previous COP decisions. The third category consists of Baku Climate Action Week events organized as part of an initiative carried out over the past two years,” Rafiyev said.

He noted that the main purpose of the 62 events is to ensure that representatives of various segments and groups of society contribute to discussions on the climate agenda ahead of COP31. “By hosting an event of this scale, Azerbaijan has already achieved a major accomplishment. The fact that the UN Climate Action Week is being held only in Baku in the Eastern European region is the result of a competitive process. This is a logical continuation of the active climate diplomacy policy initiated by Azerbaijan,” the deputy minister emphasized.

Rafiyev also highlighted the importance of the results of Baku Climate Action Week for COP31 in Türkiye. “The results achieved as part of Baku Climate Action Week will also contribute to the success of COP31, which will be held in our brotherly Türkiye,” he said.

The deputy minister also spoke about Azerbaijan’s participation in COP31. He noted that there is no definitive, confirmed information yet on the level at which Azerbaijan will be represented at the conference. “However, the invitation is at the highest level. The Azerbaijani delegation will actively participate in the negotiations and other parts of the event, demonstrating its support for our brotherly country,” Rafiyev added.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is being held in Baku.

The second day has focused primarily on sustainable cities, transportation, water resources and agriculture.

Government and state representatives from various countries, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector and civil society are participating in the events.

Baku Climate Action Week, which is being held for the third time, is taking place this year for the first time in parallel with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week. A number of sessions, panel discussions and other events on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development and accelerating climate action will be held as part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will continue through Sept. 11.