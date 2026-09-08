Iran sees U.S. return to Islamabad MoU as path to normalcy, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. The U.S. side’s return to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding and the fulfillment of its obligations could create the conditions for a return to normalcy.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Iranian MFA, citing remarks made by Minister Abbas Araghchi during a telephone conversation with the Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

“The current tense situation in the region is the result of the U.S. failing to fulfill its obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” he noted.

Araghchi stated that significant progress has been made in negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding the determination of a temporary transit route through the Strait of Hormuz. Consultations are ongoing to reach an agreement on future mechanisms for managing the Strait of Hormuz.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi also stated in a phone call that the escalation of the situation in the region is a cause for concern. It is important to continue diplomatic consultations among countries in the region and relevant nations to restore security in the region and ensure safe and free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

During the phone call, the ministers agreed to continue discussions on certain bilateral and consular issues.

Meanwhile, on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a breach of the ceasefire and ordered new strikes against Iran. In response, Iran launched missile and drone strikes against U.S. military targets in the Persian Gulf region. Although Washington has not ruled out the possibility of Iran returning to the negotiating table, disagreements over security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s nuclear program, and other issues leave the future of the peace process uncertain. At present, commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz has once again come to a virtual standstill.