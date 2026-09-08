Uzbekistan, Japan coordinate new steps to strengthen partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed current priorities and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek MFA, following a meeting between Deputy FM Mirvokhid Azimov and Japanese Ambassador to Uzbekistan Kenji Hirata.

According to the Ministry, the meeting was held in Tashkent and focused on the current agenda of Uzbek-Japanese relations, as well as opportunities to further develop cooperation between the two countries.

The Ministry noted that, in the course of the meeting, the sides reviewed ongoing bilateral issues and exchanged views on the next steps needed to advance cooperation across areas of mutual interest. Particular attention was given to implementing agreements reached at the highest level and ensuring that previously established priorities translate into practical initiatives.

The sides agreed to maintain close coordination on the implementation of high-level agreements and to continue preparations for joint events scheduled for the remainder of 2026.

“Uzbekistan and Japan attach importance to maintaining close coordination and ensuring the effective implementation of agreements reached at the highest level,” the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

The talks come as Uzbekistan continues to strengthen relations with Japan through political dialogue and economic and institutional cooperation. Tashkent has increasingly sought to deepen engagement with Asian partners, with Japan representing an important source of investment, technology and development expertise.

The meeting also underscored the importance of regular diplomatic consultations between Tashkent and Tokyo as the two countries work to translate high-level agreements into concrete areas of cooperation.

The parties reaffirmed their readiness to maintain active engagement and coordinate further steps aimed at expanding the Uzbek-Japanese partnership.