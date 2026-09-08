Kazakhstan prepares workforce push to transform agriculture by 2035

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial complex will require around 73,000 skilled workers by 2035 amid the development of the sector.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Kazakh government, citing remarks made by the Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov at a government meeting.

According to the statement, during the meeting, the minister emphasized that Kazakhstan’s agricultural sector currently employs about 1.1 million people, of whom 595,000, or 55%, are skilled workers.

"There are currently around 300,000 agricultural producers operating in the country, providing employment for the population. Some 4,800 students enroll in agricultural colleges annually, with around 3,800 studying under the state educational order," the press service said, citing the Minister.

He said that personnel for the agro-industrial complex are trained in 17 specialties and 61 qualifications. Educational programs cover crop production, livestock farming, veterinary medicine, fisheries, agricultural processing, mechanization and other areas.

Saparov added that particular attention is being paid to the development of dual education. Cooperation between colleges and agricultural enterprises is expanding, while employers are actively involved in organizing practical training and preparing future specialists.

According to the minister, agreements with agricultural producers on practical training and subsequent employment of graduates are being concluded across all regions of Kazakhstan. This approach allows students to gain practical skills directly at production facilities and increases their employability in the labor market.