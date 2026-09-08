Western Europe's industrial base shifts to Middle Corridor - Baltic Rail

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Western Europe's industrial base is shifting eastward, bringing it closer to the Middle Corridor, CEO of Baltic Rail, Stephen Archer, said at the 5th International Conference and Exhibition, Black and Caspian Freight Forum 2026 in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, building its business on trade links with China, Japan, and South Korea via maritime routes, the company is considering alternative routes due to difficulties in the Red Sea.

"After we reach Baku, Poti, or Türkiye, we continue through Constanta or Bulgarian ports, then through Romania and Serbia to Central Europe. These routes are an extension of the Middle Corridor. Significant investments are being made to strengthen the connection with Türkiye and Poti," he explained.

According to Archer, Western Europe's industrial base is currently shifting east.

"The Middle Corridor is becoming much closer to Europe's industrial base than it was a few years ago," he pointed out

The CEO also noted the importance of this factor in the development of infrastructure and the transport corridor.

"Hungary is currently the most attractive investment destination in Europe. It's no longer Western Germany or France. From a European perspective, industry is moving closer to the Middle Corridor," he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transport and trade route connecting Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It serves as an alternative to the traditional Northern and Southern Corridors.

The route begins in China and passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, reaching Europe via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. The Middle Corridor offers a land route connecting East Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer sea routes.