Azerbaijan sets ambitious digitalization goal for public services

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. To ensure the sustainability of digital transformation, it is important to measure this process, expand the use of AI and digitalization, and reduce the need for citizens to be physically present and the use of paper when accessing government services, the Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), Farid Osmanov, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

F. Osmanov made the remarks during his speech at the session “From COP29 to Climate Week: Digital Action Path for a Green World,” held as part of Baku Climate Week.

According to him, measuring and ensuring the sustainability of the digital transformation process is of great importance in terms of the wider adoption of digital solutions.

Osmanov emphasized the importance of expanding the use of artificial intelligence and digitalization in processes.

He noted that reducing the need for citizens to be physically present and the number of in-person visits required to access government services should become one of the main priorities of digital transformation.

“Minimizing paper use in general is also important in terms of contributing to and influencing the fight against climate change,” F. Osmanov said.

He stated that the primary impact of digital infrastructure is not related to individual services, but rather to large-scale changes in the daily processes of citizens and businesses.

“The main impact is felt when digital infrastructure significantly changes everyday processes. This affects the daily routines of every citizen and business. We’re not just talking about a single specific use case, but about implementing this approach on a national level,” he noted.

According to F. Osmanov, Azerbaijan has recently adopted a number of strategic documents aimed at digitalization. These include the Digital Development Concept, the Artificial Intelligence Development Strategy, and an action plan to accelerate digitalization.

He noted that one of the main goals for the next three years is to increase the level of digitalization of public services to more than 80%.

The second day of the Fourth Climate Week (CW4) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in Baku.

The second day is dedicated to sustainable urban development, transportation, water resources, and agriculture.

Participants include representatives of various countries’ governments, international organizations, experts, financial institutions, the private sector, and civil society.

The Baku Climate Action Week, now in its third year, is being held this year for the first time in conjunction with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Climate Week. As part of the Fourth Climate Week and Baku Climate Action Week, a series of sessions, panel discussions, and other events will be held on combating climate change, climate finance, sustainable development, and accelerating climate action.

Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW 2026) will run through September 11.