Uzbekistan’s Tashkent, S.Korean Hwaseong deepen agricultural ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region and South Korea’s Hwaseong are exploring expanded cooperation in agriculture, including technology exchanges and the deployment of seasonal agricultural workers.

This was eflected in the statement by the Tashkent regional administration, following a meeting between Khurshid Qoraboyev, first deputy governor of Tashkent region for agriculture and water management, and a delegation from Hwaseong.

The sides discussed establishing exchanges of experience and modern agricultural technologies, as well as developing practical cooperation between the two regions.

Particular attention was given to arrangements for sending seasonal agricultural workers from Tashkent region to Hwaseong. The sides discussed the possibility of establishing cooperation in this area and working toward the necessary agreements.

“Strengthening direct cooperation between regions creates opportunities not only to exchange agricultural experience and technologies, but also to develop practical projects that can benefit both sides,” the Tashkent regional government said.

The discussions reflect broader efforts by Uzbekistan’s regions to build direct international partnerships and attract modern technologies and expertise to the agricultural sector.

For Tashkent region, cooperation with Hwaseong could provide opportunities to learn from South Korea’s experience in modern agricultural production, technology application and workforce management. For Hwaseong, closer ties with Uzbekistan could support cooperation with agricultural producers and institutions in one of the country’s key agricultural regions.

The two sides identified further practical cooperation in agricultural technologies and seasonal labor mobility as priority areas.

The regional government said the agreements and initiatives discussed at the meeting are expected to provide a foundation for further cooperation between Tashkent region and Hwaseong.

The partnership also comes as Uzbekistan seeks to expand international cooperation at the regional level, using direct ties with foreign cities and provinces to promote technology transfers, workforce opportunities and practical economic projects.